Man arrested in Broward County for murder in Orlando no stranger to police

Trayvon Anthony Lamons was arrested in Hollywood for a murder that happened in October in Orlando.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A 25-year-old man who police say is responsible for a deadly shooting in Orlando was arrested in Hollywood on Tuesday. And he’s no stranger to law enforcement. In 2016, Trevon Anthony Lamons was arrested and shot at by police in Orlando after fleeing in a stolen car.

Now, Lamons is being held in the Broward County Jail as he faces murder charges in the death of Dexter Eugene Owens, 34, who was fatally shot on Oct. 12 at the Dover Gardens Apartments in Orlando.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, at 6:11 p.m., Orlando Police received a 911 call at 6:11 p.m. about a loud disturbance at the apartment complex, then police got a second call where someone reported that a man had been killed inside of the apartment.

When they arrived, they found Owens with several gunshot wounds inside the doorway of one of the apartments and unconscious, according to police.

Lamons was arrested in Hollywood on Tuesday and is now awaiting extradition to Orange County. He is charged with second-degree murder with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and shooting into a dwelling in connection to the shooting.

A story on sister station WKMG’s website reported that Lamons was involved in an officer-involved shooting in Orlando when he was 17 years old after police attempted to stop a white Charger, which had been reported stolen.

Shortly after midnight on Jan. 16, 2016, when officers tried to stop the driver of the car, later identified as Lamons, he tried to strike one of the officers with the car.

An officer fired at Lamons who was apprehended after he crashed into an abandoned home.

According to WKMG, Lamons’ criminal history at the time of that incident included felony arrests for vehicle theft and burglary.