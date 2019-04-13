3 naked women at Florida rest stop lead troopers on chase

DADE CITY, Fla. - Authorities say three female tourists who were applying suntan lotion publicly in the nude at a Florida rest stop led police on a 21-mile chase, drove a car at a trooper and threatened another trooper with a bat.

The Florida Highway Patrol said when a trooper approached the women -- Jeniyah McLeod, 19, Cecilia Eunique Young, 19, and Oasis Shakira McLeod, 18 -- at the Interstate 75 rest stop Wednesday in Dade City, they started dressing.

The women -- all of Kingston, New York, said they had been staying at a relative’s home but went to the rest stop after an altercation and had nowhere else to go. The women told the trooper they were “air drying” after washing up. The women then fled in a car.

"Total insanity!" witness Norma Urig told Tampa TV station WFTS. "As all places I mean, people know what a rest area is for and it certainly isn’t that."

According to the arrest report, Oasis McLeod drove recklessly during the chase, speeding through a school zone. Once cornered at a gas station, Jeniyah McLeod got a out of the car wielding a pink-and-purple, metal baseball bat and attacked a trooper, the report said. At the same time, Oasis McLeod drove the car at another trooper, but missed, the report said.

The three ultimately were arrested. They’ve been charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, fleeing to elude and indecent exposure.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.