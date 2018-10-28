3-year-old injured in road rage shooting in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Police say road rage contributed to a shooting that critically injured a 3-year-old in Florida.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department was searching for a male driver in a black, four-door car after the shooting early Sunday.

Detective Sgt. Joe Norkus said in an emailed statement that two cars were traveling south through Port St. Lucie when “a road rage incident” occurred. Additional details about the incident were not released.

Norkus said a 3-year-old passenger in one of the vehicles was struck in the head during the shooting. He said the child was hospitalized in critical condition.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.