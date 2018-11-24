5 dead after fiery crash in St. Lucie County, authorities say

WHITE CITY, Fla. - Five people were killed and at least two others were injured late Friday in a multicar crash in St. Lucie County, authorities said.

Brenda Stokes, a spokeswoman for the St. Lucie County Fire District, said three cars were involved in the crash around 10:30 p.m. at South 25th Street and West Midway Road in White City.

A 16-year-old was among those killed in the crash, Stokes said. After the crash, one of the vehicles burst into flames, trapping the five occupants inside, according a report from TCPalm.com.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

