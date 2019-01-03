6 dead in fiery crash on I-75 north of Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Six people are dead and several others injured after a fiery crash Thursday afternoon on I-75 in northern Alachua County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators said two semi trucks, a passenger van and a car were involved in the crash near Mile Marker 393, which is about three miles north of Northwest 39th Avenue. According to the FHP both trucks were destroyed by fire and the passenger car also burned.

Eight others were transported to area hospitals, some with critical injuries.

All lanes southbound and northbound lanes were shut down and traffic was backed up six miles in both directions. Southbound traffic is being diverted at U.S. 441 and northbound traffic is being detoured at State Road 26.

