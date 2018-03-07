60,000 pounds of beer spilled on Florida highway after truck overturns

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. - There are traffic accidents, and then there are traffic accidents. What happened this morning on a Florida highway is definitely the latter.

A semi-trailer truck carrying cases of Busch Beer overturned on Interstate-10 in Okaloossa County, spilling its entire load on to the road.

Over 60,000 pounds... POUNDS... of the suds were lost when the truck overturned at 2:40 a.m.

Let's get this out of the way; the truck driver, Michael Powell, suffered only minor injuries and was not hospitalized.

But the beer!!!

WHY????

WTXL reports Powell was cited for careless driving for failing to maintain his lane, which caused the truck to overturn.

