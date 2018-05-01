7-year-old girl forced to scrub classroom floor with toothbrush, parents say

LAKE ALFRED, Fla. - Two Florida teachers have been placed on leave after parents discovered their 7-year-old daughter was forced to scrub floors with a toothbrush for talking during class.

The parents said they only found out about the punishment after the girl complained of back pain. The girl was sent to another teacher's classroom last week for "corrective action." The girl said she had to scrub the "entire floor" and wash counters for most of the school day while other students watched.

"You would think when you send your child to school that this is going to be the last thing you would hear happening to your child, but here we are," Kenneth Gamble, the father of the girl, told Tampa TV station WFTS.

A spokesperson for Polk County Public Schools said the employees at Lake Alfred Elementary had been placed on administrative leave, pending an investigation. The Florida Department of Children and Families has also launched separate investigation.

"Our schools are required to follow a Code of Student Conduct; it is expected that all disciplinary measures be handled in a manner that is respectful to the student and preserves their dignity," the Polk County Schools spokesperson said. "If true, the allegations described at Lake Alfred Elementary are completely unacceptable.”

The child's family told WFTS that there were more appropriate punishments for the girl's misbehavior.

"These teachers abused their roles of leadership and first did harm to this child," Kiara Francisco, the child's aunt, wrote in a letter. "How many times has such disgusting behavior been displayed with no consequences for the ones whom we inherently trust to empower our youth?"

