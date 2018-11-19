73-year-old Florida woman asks doctors to test her meth

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A 73-year-old Florida woman asked her doctors to check her methamphetamine supply to determine whether it was really the drug she was smoking.

Barbara Ray of Polk County brought two bags of meth to Complete Care Family Medicine Associates in Fort Meade last week, according to WSB.

Ray told doctors she had been smoking the meth for about a month, but no one is sure why she was using the drug or how she obtained it.

Both of the bags tested positive for meth and Ray was arrested on multiple charges, including methamphetamine possession.

