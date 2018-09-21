$75 off Publix coupon on social media is a fake

MIAMI - The incredible Publix coupon you found on social media that you thought was too good to be true, is too good to be true.

Over the past few weeks, a $75 off Publix coupon with $80 purchase has been making the rounds on Facebook, but Publix says it's a fake, WTVT reports.

A Twitter user named "David" asked Publix point-blank if the coupon was real, and he received a simple response from the company: "Please know this is a fake coupon!"

Please know this is a fake coupon! ▲Matt — Publix (@Publix) September 13, 2018

