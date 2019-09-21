8,000 Florida sex assault kits turn up 1,800 DNA matches

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida law enforcement officials say more than 8,000 untested sexual assault kits have been processed in the past three years, turning up 1,800 DNA matches.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Friday said in a statement that the matches should generate new leads in some cases, though not all the matches will result in new actions being taken.

That's because only hits in which a match to the DNA database provides new information to an investigation are deemed "actionable hits," the FDLE said.

An FDLE project to process backlogged sex assault kits started three years ago after an assessment in 2016 found that more than 10,000 rape kits had gone untested, leaving victims in the dark about their cases.



