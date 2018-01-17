9 charged in connection with hazing death of FSU student

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Nine men were arrested Tuesday connection with the November death of a Florida State University student after an off-campus fraternity party, Tallahassee police said.

Andrew Coffey, 20, a junior from Pompano Beach, was found dead Nov. 3. inside a home where a Pi Kappa Phi party had taken place the night before.

Luke Kluttz, 22, Clayton Muehlstein, 22, Brett Birmingham, 20, Conner Ravelo, 21, Christopher Hamlin, 20, Anthony Petagine, 22, Anthony Oppenheimer, 22, John Ray, 22, and Kyle Bauer, 22, all face a charge of "college hazing-cause injury or death."

An autopsy found that Coffey died of acute alcohol poisoning and that he had a blood alcohol level of .447, more than five times the legal driving limit.

According to grand jury testimony, a fellow Florida State University fraternity pledge found Coffey unresponsive at the party, but instead of calling 911, the pledge contacted other members of the fraternity.

"The brothers, pledges, and officers were more concerned about getting in trouble than they were about trying to save Coffey's life," the grand jury said.

Fraternity members did contact authorities 11 minutes later. However, experts told the grand jury that the delay cost Coffey his life.

After Coffey's death, FSU President John Thrasher suspended all Greek life and banned alcohol at all recognized student organization events.

“This collaborative investigation was critical to finding answers for Andrew Coffey’s family and our community. Hopefully, this investigation and its outcome will prevent another tragedy from occurring,” Tallahassee police Chief Michael J. DeLeo said.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.