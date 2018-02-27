9-foot gator makes unannounced visit to Florida home

This 9-foot alligator was spotted outside the door of a Cocoa apartment complex.

COCOA, Fla. - A 9-foot alligator made an unannounced visit to a Florida home Monday.

Cocoa police received a call from worried neighbors about the gator roaming the parking lot of their apartment complex.

When officers arrived, they found the gator resting on the doormat outside apartment 903.

A gator trapper was called to help officers wrangle the reptile.

State wildlife officers said it's common for gators to roam in search of water during warm weather.



