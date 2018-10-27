After shooting, Florida troopers to increase security at places of worship

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida state troopers will increase patrols at religious institutions across Florida after at least 11 people were killed in a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, Gov. Rick Scott announced Saturday.

"The shooting at a synagogue in Pennsylvania was an act of pure evil and hatred," Scott said in a statement. "Everyone deserves to be able to express their religious freedom safely and peacefully.”

At least one South Florida synagogue -- Ramat Shalom in Plantation -- told congregants that they would remain open this weekend, with extra security on hand as a precaution.

"We believe it’s extremely important that our doors are open tomorrow," the synagogue said in a statement. "As always, Joseph, our security guard, will be present and all security protocols will be in place. In addition, Plantation Police has, at our request, put us on extra watch."

Miami Beach Police Chief Daniel Oates personally visited members of the Jewish community hours after the shooting and said the department has "accelerated our security position."

"This sounds like it was a single line deranged gunman in another part of the country, but we can never be too vigilant," Oates said.

Heavy security was also expected at a concert celebrating the state of Israel at New World Symphony in Miami Beach.

"There will be a lot of dignitaries there," Oates said. "A large crowd and we had already planend for a significant security contingent there because of that."

The synagogue said they would hold a supportive gathering Sunday morning for those affected by the shooting.

Temple Kol Ami Emanu-El, another Plantation synagogue, released a similar statement.

"We are in communication with Homeland Security and continue to be in communication with the Plantation Police Department who often has a presence on our campus," the synagogue said. "We appreciate their officers who always look out for our congregation."

Other Florida officials reacted to the shooting on Twitter on Saturday:

We are aware of the tragedy this morning in Pittsburgh. As a matter of policy we do not discuss our specific security measures. That said, we are working closely with our religious institutions and have taken extra security measures out of an abundance of caution. — Daniel J. Oates (@MBPDChiefOates) October 27, 2018 Every time this happens, we're shocked - and say it mustn't happen again. When will opponents of common-sense gun safety work with us? We need to get assault weapons off the streets and out of the hands of those who would do us harm. — Senator Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) October 27, 2018 This senseless violence MUST stop. Casey and I are praying for those in Pennsylvania, and our hearts go out to the victims, first responders, and their families. — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) October 27, 2018 This is heartbreaking & devastating. Our houses of worship — like our schools & movie theaters — should be safe from this epidemic of gun violence. https://t.co/pLjl7lbsQO — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) October 27, 2018 I’m a Jew. I grew up in Pennsylvania. My conservative synagogue was the center of my life. This mass shooting, like the one a few miles from my home, feels intensely personal. Again.



We’re divided on so much, but can we come together to condemn hatred and violence? Just that? — Rep. Ted Deutch (@RepTedDeutch) October 27, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.