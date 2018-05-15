AMBER Alert issued after Florida girl forced into SUV

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing Titusville girl who was last seen being pulled into an SUV, according to officials.

The alert was issued Tuesday morning for the girl who appeared to be approximately 15 years old. Her name is not known, Titusville police said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the girl was last seen in the 1600 block of Barna Avenue in Titusville at 8 a.m. as she was being pulled into a vehicle by an unknown person. The vehicle is a newer model, charcoal-colored SUV with an unknown tag number. There is an exterior tire on the back of the vehicle.

She was described as a black girl who is 5 feet 5 inches tall and has brown eyes and dreadlocks with one white stripe in her hair. She was last seen wearing a green shirt and khaki pants.

Titusville police said they do not have the girl's name and are going on information provided by witnesses who described the girl who was forced into an SUV.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information about the girl is asked to call 911 or Titusville police at 321-264-7800.

