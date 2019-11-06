Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old Florida girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old Florida girl who was last seen this morning.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement originally issued a missing child alert for Taylor Williams, but it has since been upgraded to an Amber Alert. The girl was wearing purple and pink pajamas in an area of Jacksonville early this morning.

Williams has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Williams' whereabouts is urged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

