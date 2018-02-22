AMBER Alert issued for 8-year-old Southwest Florida girl

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - An AMBER alert has been issued for Juliet Odierna, an 8-year-old Florida girl last seen in Cape Coral.

Odierna was wearing a blue polo shirt, khaki shorts and black shoes when she was last seen in the 3000 block of Oasis Boulevard.

More News Headlines

Odierna may be in the company of Jennifer Odierna and Theodore Moschovas.

Moschovas was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with white stripes, tan shorts, brown sandals and a white hat.

They may be traveling in a 2016, black Hyundai Accent, Temporary tag number CBN9123.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.