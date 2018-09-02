Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old from Pinellas County

Jordan Belliveau was last seen on Saturday in Largo.

LARGO, Fla. - Authorities issued an Amber Alert early Sunday for a missing 2-year-old boy from Largo in Pinellas County.

Largo Police said Jordan Belliveau was with his mother when she accepted a ride from a man in white Toyota Camry around 9:30 p.m. Saturday near Lake Avenue and East Bay Drive in Largo. The mother did not know the man who gave his name as Antwan. Once inside the car, the mother told police that an argument ensued and she lost consciousness after the man struck her across the face.

The mother told police that when she came to hours later around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in a wooded area in Largo Central Park. Authorities conducted an extensive search of the park for Jordan, but did not find the boy.

Police described the man as having gold teeth, brown hair in dreadlocks and brown eyes. The man was last seen wearing a white tank top and black basketball shorts.

Authorities described Jordan as 2 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 30 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes. Jordan has a birthmark on the right side of his stomach and a partially healed cut on the underside of his chin.

He last seen wearing a blue shirt with "72" on the front, blue gym shorts with a black-and-white stripe, black socks and black-and-white Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information about Jordan's whereabouts is asked to call the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730.

