Amber Alert issued for missing 3-month-old girl from Seminole County

Authorities are searching for Tedrick Mazion (right) and Na'tori Mazion (right).

SANFORD, Fla. - Florida officials have issued an Amber Alert for a 3-month-old girl from Seminole County.

Na'tori Mazion was last seen Sunday in the 400 block of West Seminole Boulevard in Sanford. She was last seen wearing a pink-and-gray top with the word "princess" printed on it, a pink tutu, a pink headband and clear jelly shoes.

Officials said Na'tori has brown eyes and black hair. She is 1 foot, 9 inches tall and weighs about 11 pounds.

Officials believe the girl is with 31-year-old Tedrick Mazion. He is bald, with brown eyes and a beard. He weighs around 230 pounds and is 6 feet, 1 inch tall. They may be traveling in a 2017 red Nissan Altima with Florida tag number 4ALWY. The car has silver rims and black tint.

