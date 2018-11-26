Attention Cyber Monday shoppers: Top 10 deals

MIAMI - The biggest deals appear to be on the Amazon Cyber Monday sale. There are also guides for Best Buy and Walmart.
Televisions
$190 Insignia 39-inch 1080p Fire TV Edition
$600 Samsung 65-inch NU6070 Series 4K HDR television
$800 TCL 6 Series 65-inch 4K HDR Roku TV
Phones
Headphones
$110 Bose QuietComfort 25 wired noise canceling
Trackers
$300 Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS and cellular, 38mm
$120 Fitbit Charge 3
Gaming
$300 Nintendo Switch Console with Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Home
$30 Echo Dot
$100 Google Home Hub with $10 in Vudu credit
