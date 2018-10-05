Authorities issue 'missing child alert' for toddler

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a "missing child alert" on Thursday after a toddler vanished in Pinellas County.

One-year-old Future Johnson was last seen with his 28-year-old mother, Sydney Wyatt, on Wednesday. Authorities didn't say if the mother didn't have custody of the boy.

Police officers found a car she had borrowed in Pinellas Park on Thursday morning. Future's car seat was inside.

Future has blue eyes and blond hair. He was last seen wearing a pink, navy blue and gray shirt with blue denim shorts and blue and green Nike sneakers.

Wyatt is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She has long brown hair, and it's shaved on the left side. She has the letter "S" tattooed on her left ring finger and "Future" and "Rusty" tattooed on her chest.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 727-893-7780 or 1-888-356-4774.

