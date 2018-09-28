Authorities search for driver of black Toyota Camry in children's disappearance

LIVE OAK, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert on Thursday night hours after 6-year-old Gabriela Mejia and her 7-year-old brother Brian Mejia vanished from their Live Oak neighborhood, east of Tallahassee.

Swannee County Sheriff's Office deputies were asking drivers to search for a black Toyota Camry with a Texas license plate and a beige Chevy Tahoe or Suburban. They believe the children could be in either one of those cars.

Gabriela was wearing a pink dress and Brian was wearing a red shirt and bluejean shorts. She has long, dark hair that hangs past her waist and he has a scar below his hairline on the right side of his forehead.

Detectives believe a man named Rochie could be driving the black Toyota and a man named Melecio could be driving the beige Chevy. Detectives suspect the men are traveling in a caravan with 13 other people.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about the children to call 911, the Swannee County Sheriff's Office at 386-362-2222 and the FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-356-4774.

