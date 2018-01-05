Authorities search for missing fisherman on Lake Okeechobee

Nik Kayler disappeared while competing in a fishing tournament on Lake Okeechobee.

SOUTH BAY, Fla. - A fishing tournament on Lake Okeechobee has been canceled as authorities search for a missing boater.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said two anglers competing in a Fishing League Worldwide event on Lake Okeechobee didn't check in at the designated weigh-in location Thursday at C. Scott Driver Recreational Area, prompting a massive search.

Bill Kisiah was found alive about 11 p.m. Thursday, but his co-angler, Nik Kayler, still hasn't been found.

Authorities said they believed the men planned to travel to the South Bay side of Lake Okeechobee from the north end. The men were fishing in Kisiah's boat.

The second day of the Costa FLW Series event was canceled Friday so that participants could aid in the search.

