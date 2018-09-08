Authorities searching for missing Florida State University student

Justin Shields went to Coral Reef High School in southwest Miami-Dade County.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Deputies in Leon County are searching for a Florida State University student from southwest Miami-Dade County who went missing on Wednesday, authorities said.

Justin Dean Shields, 19, was last seen on the FSU campus in Tallahassee. Leon County sheriff's deputies found Shields' car Friday morning along Old Magnolia Road in Crawfordville about 20 miles from the campus.

Detectives, K-9 teams and an aviation unit searched the heavily wooded area near the car Friday, deputies said. Detectives continued the search Saturday.

The Tallahassee Democrat reported that his keys, wallet and cellphone were found inside his car.

Deputies described him as 6 feet tall and weighing about 170 pounds.

Shields' family is in Tallahassee taking part in the search. Shields is a graduate of Coral Reef High School.

Anyone with information about Shields' whereabouts is asked to call the Leon County Sheriff's Department at 850-606-5800.

