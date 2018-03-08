2 suspects arrested in connection with fatal shooting outside Aventura La Fitness

AVENTURA, Fla. - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man earlier this year outside an LA Fitness in Aventura.

The shooting was reported Jan. 19 at the southeast corner of the LA Fitness parking lot in the 3400 block of Northeast 207th Street.

Aventura police said the shooting was the result of a drug deal arranged on Snapchat that went wrong.

According to an arrest warrant, a 17-year-old boy in same car as the victim got out of the vehicle without any narcotics and exchanged words with Silas Spence, 19, through the passenger-side window.

Police said prior to the meeting, both suspected that the other was a police officer.

Police said Spence asked the teen to show him the vaping cartridges filled with THC and the teen responded, "Let me see the cash."

Authorities said the driver of the Mercedes-Benz Spence was in drove off, but the teen contacted Spence, who agreed to return.

This time, the teen and Omar Darwish got out of their car and approached the Mercedes, the warrant stated.

Police said the teen had the drugs in a white bag and Darwish had a realistic looking BB gun in his waistband.

Police said the teen got into the back seat of the Mercedes and handed the drugs to Spence.

Spence then handed the teen a live round and said, "This is your payment," the warrant stated.

Police said the teen got out of the car and Darwish pulled out his BB gun. Authorities said Spence then pulled out a real handgun and fired one round at Dawish, killing him.

Police said Spence was driven away by Luca George Seeger, 19.

Both men face murder charges.

A 17-year-old boy who was in the suspects' vehicle has not been arrested.



