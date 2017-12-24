4-month-old puppy stolen from car in Aventura, owner says

AVENTURA, Fla. - A Miami-Dade County man said someone stole his 4-month-old German Shepherd puppy from his car as he stopped into a store Saturday in Aventura.

Rian Maercks said he left Schiele sleeping in his car about 7:30 p.m. outside the West Marine store in the 17600 block of Biscayne Boulevard.

He said he kept the air conditioner on and locked the doors as he went into the store to buy a part for his boat. A few minutes later, Maerchks said he returned to find one of his car windows smashed and Schiele gone.

The American Veterinary Medical Association and other organizations advise people never to leave a pet unattended inside a car even with the air conditioner running or the windows cracked.

Maercks said he recently adopted Schiele from a local dog rescue. Schiele was wearing a black collar and has a green tattoo on his stomach.

Maercks said he is heartbroken and is offering a $2,000 reward for Schiele's safe return. Anyone with information about the dog's whereabouts is asked to call 561-379-8282 or email bringpuppyhome@gmail.com.

Copyright 2017 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.