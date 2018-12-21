Aventura police officers disrupt mob with dance moves that would make Jagger jealous

AVENTURA, Fla. - When an unruly mob crowed the Aventura Mall this week, officers had to intervene.

OK, so this mob was actually a flash mob of South Florida dancers who were putting on a show for shoppers.

But cheers turned into boos when two Aventura police officers interrupted the performance. Or so it seemed.

Instead, Officers Chris Gatti and Manny Gonzalez joined in, flashing their moves in place of their badges.

Honestly, they should be arrested with dance skills like that. Watch the video above and see for yourself.



