Child dies after falling from high-rise building in Aventura

AVENTURA, Fla. - A child has died after falling from a high-rise building in Aventura on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident was reported at the Echo Luxury Condominiums at 3200 NE 188th St.

Aventura police said the child, who is under 12, died while being transported to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center.

Police said it's unclear from what height the child fell, but they believe it was "from a very high floor."

Investigators could be seen taking photographs from what appeared to be the top floor or penthouse of the 12-story building.

No other details were immediately released.



