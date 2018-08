AVENTURA, Fla. - A Comcast contractor was seriously injured Monday afternoon after he hit an underground power line in Aventura, authorities said.

Chris Goranitis, a spokesman for the Aventura Police Department, said paramedics airlifted the man to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. He is listed in critical condition.

The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. in a residential area in the 3400 block of Mariner Way, Goranitis said.

