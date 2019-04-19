Crane knocks down power line in Aventura, FPL says

AVENTURA, Fla. - A crane crashed into a power line Friday morning in Aventura, knocking it down, Florida Power & Light spokesman Richard Beltran confirmed.

The incident occurred just before 8 a.m. in the area of Northeast 191st Street and 28th Avenue.

According to Beltran, 147 customers were without power after the incident.

He said crews are at the site working to fix the power line.

Aventura police are investigating the cause of the crash.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.