Ferrari goes up in flames outside Aventura Mall

AVENTURA, Fla. - A Ferrari caught fire outside the Ferrari Store in the Aventura Mall Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

A spokesperson for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said crews quickly put the fire out around 5:30 p.m. and no one was hurt.

A video of the fire shared on social media shows the sports car engulfed in flames and large plumes of black smoke rising over the mall.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, but officials believe a mechanical issue with the car may have sparked the blaze.

Dramatic video of luxury car engulfed in flames at Aventura Mall just minutes ago. @breakingnewsmia @wsvn @HLNTV pic.twitter.com/JZolG5r7eD — M Johnston (@johnstoncco) September 25, 2018

