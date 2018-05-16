Gallery owner asks for help after his senior dog is taken

AVENTURA, Fla. - The owner of an Aventura Art Gallery is desperate to find his senior dog after he was picked up and taken away by a complete stranger.

Skyler, an 18-year-old rat terrier, suffers from a heart condition. Skyler needs medication to keep him alive.

On Monday night, surveillance video captured him wandering out the front door of Gallery Art on

Biscayne Boulevard. Once he got outside on the sidewalk, security cameras show him in the arms of a stranger who can be seen leaving the shopping center with Skyler in tow.

His owner, Ken Hendel, said he has lost sleep and believes his dog is in danger.

"Even if he found a caring person, he can't have a collar, and he can't be walked around with a leash and collar because that could irritate the pacemaker and cause death," Hendel said.

Mendel said he has filed a police report and checked with dozens of animal shelters

So far, he has been unable to locate him. Anyone with information about Skyler is asked to call Gallery Art at 305-439-7422.



