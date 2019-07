MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Lightning struck Tuesday afternoon in Miami-Dade County's Ives Estates neighborhood leaving one person injured.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded about 3 p.m. to the Miami-Dade Public Library's California Club branch at 700 Ives Dairy Road.

They rushed the person to Aventura Hospital's North Trauma Center.

