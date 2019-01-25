Man, 58, arrested in connection with road rage, hit-and-run incident

Zohar Arie Yaron, 58, is accused of running over a man's head during a road rage incident in Aventura.

AVENTURA, Fla. - A 58-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with a road rage incident that led to a hit-and-run in Aventura, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, Zohar Arie Yaron, of Miami, and the victim were driving south in the 18600 block of Biscayne Boulevard Jan. 14 when one of the two cut the other off.

Aventura police said the victim pulled his black Dodge Caravan in front of Yaron’s once they got to the intersection of Northeast 182nd Street and got out of his vehicle.

A passenger in the victim's minivan told officers that the victim stood in front of Yaron's car and began to argue with him about his driving.

Police said Yaron then struck the victim with his car, causing the victim to land on the hood with his feet off the ground. Police said Yaron continued accelerating his car, causing the victim to roll off the hood and fall to the ground.

According to the arrest report, Yaron drove over the victim's head and fled south on Biscayne Boulevard at a high rate of speed.

The victim was taken to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police said he suffered head trauma, numerous abrasions, brain hemorrhaging, skull and facial fractures and fractured vertebrae.

According to the arrest report, a detective assigned to the case retrieved surveillance video from a nearby bank that showed Yaron's Ford Focus. Two witnesses identified the car as the one that struck the victim.

Authorities said an anonymous tipster called Crime Stoppers Thursday and said they saw the car parked in the 1300 block of Northeast 191st Street in Miami-Dade County.

Detectives responded to the area and spoke with Yaron, who they said admitted to hitting the victim, but claimed he did so because the victim had gotten out of his minivan and banged on the windshield of his car while cursing, causing him to fear for his life.

Yaron told detectives the other driver had laid down in front of his car and seemed to be on drugs, authorities said.

Yaron was ultimately arrested on charges of reckless driving and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in serious bodily injury.



