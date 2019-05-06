Man accused of trying to hit Lyft driver after car crash in Aventura

Carlos Camilo Nino, 61, is accused of assaulting a Lyft driver in Aventura, police said.

AVENTURA, Fla. - A Hollywood man was arrested Sunday after he tried to hit a Lyft driver with whom he had just been involved in a car crash, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, the Lyft driver, Cynthia Rodriguez, told Aventura police that she was stopped in the middle lane at the intersection of Perimeter Road and Northeast 29th Place with two passengers in her SUV when a black Nissan struck her vehicle and continued straight on Perimeter Road.

Police said Rodriguez pulled into the parking lot of the Aventura Library at 19525 Biscayne Blvd. and the black Nissan pulled up behind her.

According to the arrest report, the driver of the Nissan, Carlos Camilo Nino, 61, got out of his car and pounded on the window of Rodriguez's SUV while yelling at her.

Police said Rodriguez rolled down the window and Nino attempted to hit her but missed.

Rodriguez warned Nino that she had pepper spray and that he need to get back, authorities said.

Police said he eventually retreated toward his car after she told him to get back numerous times.

According to the arrest report, Nino slapped Rodriguez's hand after she got out of her SUV to take a picture of his driver's license.

His wife then pulled him away from Rodriguez and the couple got back into their car and drove away, the report stated.

A police officer arrived at the scene a short time later and Nino eventually returned and spoke with the officer, authorities said.

Police said Nino claimed Rodriguez was the one who struck his car and that she tried to flee the scene of the crash.

Authorities said the two passengers in Rodriguez's SUV were interviewed and they both substantiated Rodriguez's series of events.

Nino was then arrested on charges of burglary, assault and battery. His vehicle was towed from the scene due to his wife not having a valid driver's license, authorities said.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.