AVENTURA, Fla. - A wide road rupture Thursday night prompted authorities to close the William Lehman Causeway, which connects Aventura and Sunny Isles Beach.

According to the Aventura Police Department, a water main break is to blame for the rupture on the westbound lanes.

Police officers are asking drivers to avoid the area.

