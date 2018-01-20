Police identify man killed outside Aventura gym

AVENTURA, Fla. - The Aventura Police Department Saturday identified the man killed in a shooting outside an LA Fitness gym.

Police said Omar Darwish, 18, was fatally wounded just before 11:30 p.m. Friday in the gym's parking lot in the 3400 block of Northeast 207th Street.

Darwish was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives are looking for a white Mercedes hatchback that they believe is connected to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Aventura Police Department at 305-466-8989 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.