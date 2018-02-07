Serial bank robber suspected in TD Bank robbery in Aventura, FBI says

AVENTURA, Fla. - A serial bank robber is believed to be the person who targeted a TD Bank branch in Aventura on Wednesday, FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said in a news release.

Wednesday's robbery was reported shortly before 1 p.m. at the TD Bank at 20495 Biscayne Blvd.

Surveillance images show the robber pointing a handgun at a teller.

Marshall said the man got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured during the robbery, Marshall said.

Investigators believe the man is the same robber who targeted a Chase Bank branch in Hollywood on Tuesday and on Jan. 8.

Anyone with information about the robber's identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000, Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

