Small monkey spotted near Aventura Mall

AVENTURA, Fla. - A small monkey was spotted Tuesday near Aventura Mall, leading multiple people to call police.

An Aventura police sergeant said his department has been receiving calls all day from people who have seen the monkey.

And this isn't the first time a monkey has been spotted in the area.

It was just last month when North Miami Beach police descended on a neighborhood after receiving multiple reports about a monkey on the loose.

There was also a monkey spotted in Cooper City.

Wildlife experts say the monkeys are from Dania Beach and are African vervet monkeys, which have been making unexpected appearances all over South Florida

It's unclear how many exist, but Missy Williams, with the Dania Beach Vervet Project, said although they don't pose a dangerous threat to public safety, it's important to use caution.

"It is illegal to feed (the monkeys) in the state of Florida, so any wild, free-ranging primates you may not feed, and we ask that you do not approach the animals," she said. "They're not harmful, they're not aggressive, but just for the safety of the animal and the people, we ask you don't approach them."

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.