South Florida rap artist IV Leo Little films part of music video inside Aventura police station

IV Leo Little

MIAMI - Police in a South Florida community say they never gave a rapper permission to film a portion of a video in their lobby.

The video begins with IV Leo Little sitting on the ground next to a Broward Sheriff's Office patrol car with his hands seemingly handcuffed behind him.

The scene then shifts to the Aventura Police Department's lobby where he uses a racial slur in a song critical of police tactics involving black men.

He dances through the lobby and jumps on a desk with the agency's logo prominently displayed.

Little recently posted the production, called "Bus," on WorldStarHipHop's Instagram account.

Police Maj. Michael Bentolila tells the Miami Herald Little didn't damage property and wasn't charged with a crime. They've since secured the lobby, requiring visitors to buzz in.

IV Leo Little's video can be seen below. The part filmed inside the Aventura police station begins at the 1:36 mark.

WARNING: The video features profane language and some images that may not be suitable to children.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.