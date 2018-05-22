The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center hosts theater camp this summer

AVENTURA, Fla. - The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center is hosting a theater camp with the Performance Project this summer with six sessions for children and teenagers ages 7 to 18 starting late June.

The children are divided into three different age groups to focus on acting, dancing, voice and theater production. At the end of the session, there will be a performance at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale.

The camp's cost of about 1,270, includes a non-refundable $250 deposit, $900 instruction fee, and $120 for hot lunches during the four-week session. For more information, visit the camp's site or call 954-414-6904 or e-mail registrar@browardcenter.org.

