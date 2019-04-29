Balloon release warning issued after baby dolphin found with plastic inside

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. - Officials are once again warning the public to refrain from releasing balloons into the sky after a baby dolphin had to be euthanized after a shredded balloon was found in its stomach.

The deep-water dolphin was found stranded on Fort Myers Beach last week. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission researchers found two plastic bags and a piece of a balloon in its stomach.

FWC officials reminded Florida residents, and those living anywhere in the country, that the release of balloons can have a hazardous effect on wildlife.

"This finding highlights the need to reduce single use plastic and to not release balloons into the environment." the FWC wrote in a Facebook post.

Floridians can be fined up to $250 if they are found to have released ten or more balloons at once.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.