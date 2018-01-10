Body of missing fisherman found on Lake Okeechobee

Nik Kayler disappeared while competing in a fishing tournament on Lake Okeechobee.

CLEWISTON, Fla. - The body of a missing fisherman who disappeared on Lake Okeechobee has been found in Clewiston.

Nik Kayler, 38, of Apopka, was found dead Wednesday morning on the lake near the Clewiston water tower, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Amy Moore said.

A search had been underway for Kayler since Thursday.

Kayler and Bill Kisiah were competing in a Fishing League Worldwide event on the lake, but they didn't check in at the designated weigh-in location at C. Scott Driver Recreational Area, prompting a massive search.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Kayler and Kisiah encountered rough waters and struck a wave, knocking the men out of their boat.

Kisiah, 51, of Slidell, Louisiana, eventually made it to the Pahokee Marina and notified the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The remaining days of the Costa FLW Series event were canceled so that participants could assist in the search for Kayler.

"All of the members of the FWC want to express our sincere sympathies to the victims and families of the victims involved in this incident," Moore said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with them."

