Boeing 737 towed away on barge along St. Johns River

A Boeing 737 that skidded off a runway at Naval Air Station Jacksonville into the St. Johns River is hauled away on a barge under the Buckman Bridge.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Boeing 737 that skidded off a runway at Naval Air Station Jacksonville into the St. Johns River was being towed away Wednesday morning.

It took salvage crews most of Tuesday to lift the jet onto a barge.

The plane began its trip north along the St. Johns River as the barge towed it to a secure location in nearby Green Cove Springs, where the National Transportation Safety Board will continue its investigation into the accident.

At one point, the plane passed under the Buckman Bridge, which connects Interstate 295.

The NTSB recovered the cockpit voice recorder that had been in the belly of the plane under the water for four days.

None of the 143 people on the Miami Air charter flight were seriously injured in Friday night's accident, but a dog and two cats in the cargo hold died.

