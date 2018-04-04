Brazen burglar made off with late police officer's urn, but detectives got it back

LAKELAND, Fla. - A Miami man was arrested Tuesday, accused of stealing an urn containing the ashes of Lakeland police officer, authorities said.

Daniel Cardona, 27, faces a number of charges including burglary.

"Wow. The sheriff said this was a miracle. That it was miraculous, and I agree 100 percent," said Michelle Newsome, the widow of officer Buddy Newsome whose ashes were stolen. "God is good."

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Cardona moved to Miami in February from Honduras. Soon after, Cardona started renting cars and traveling wealthy areas of Florida, where he would commit burglaries, Grady said.

Grady said Cardona is suspected of committing more than dozen burglaries in 10 different counties. He would always return to Miami shortly after the burglaries to avoid detection, Grady said.

"But he made a fatal mistake," Grady said. "He came to Polk County."

On March 28, Cardona robbed four houses in Lakeland, including the home of Michelle Newsome. Cardona took cash and jewelry along with the gold urn containing Buddy Newsome's ashes.

A childhood friend of the sheriff, Buddy Newsome, a longtime police officer, died of cancer several years ago.

Polk County sheriff's deputies along with agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement were able to catch Cardona by staking out car rental companies in the Miami area, Grady said. When Cardona went to a rent another car, presumably to go on another robbery run, authorities arrested him, Grady said.

A friend had given Cardona a ride to the rental car company. And inside the car, deputies found the stolen goods from Polk County, most importantly Buddy Newsome's urn.

"I wouldn't have bet you at all that we would have found this urn," Grady said. "But our detectives found it along with other stolen property."

Grady and the Polk County Sheriff's Office returned to the urn to Michelle Newsome Wednesday an in emotional news conference.

"I have been in this business most of my life and this is one of more special times in my life," Grady said. "And these detectives made it happen because they wouldn't give up, they wouldn't give in and they wouldn't take no for an answer."

