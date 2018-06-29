Brother, colleagues remember Annapolis shooting victim Rob Hiaasen

DORAL, Fla. - Among the victims of Thursday's shooting at an Annapolis, Maryland, newspaper is a veteran journalist who grew up in South Florida.

Carl Hiaasen, a prolific novelist and a longtime columnist for the Miami Herald, confirmed that his brother, Rob Hiaasen, was one of the victims in the shooting at the Capital Gazette.

Born and raised in Plantation, Rob Hiaasen graduated from the University of Florida and worked at the Palm Beach Post. He went on to work at the Baltimore Sun before becoming an assistant editor at the Capital Gazette, where he had been employed since 2010.

"Rob was an editor and columnist at the paper, and one of the most gentle and funny people I've ever known," Carl Hiaasen said of his brother in a Facebook post. "He spent his whole gifted career as a journalist, and he believed profoundly in the craft and mission of serving the public's right to know the news. We called him Big Rob because he was so tall, but it was his remarkable heart and humor that made him larger than all of us."

Steve Gunn, the former Capital Gazette editor, said Rob Hiaasen was a "gifted editor who had an aura of an artist around him who made people want to make journalism a beautiful craft."

Palm Beach Post columnist Frank Cerabino said Rob Hiaasen was more than just a "terrific journalist."

"As good as he was a journalist, he was even better as a person," Cerabino told Local 10 News.

