'It's no accident to me,' grandmother says after toddler dies in day care van

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - A grandmother is angry and distraught after her 2-year-old grandson died Monday after being left in a van outside his day care in Oakland Park.

"Those babies told you there was a baby on the bus. Nobody went to check. It's no accident to me. That's a sign of just straight carelessness," Charlene Brooks said.

Cellphone video shows Noah Sneed, 2, playing with his mom Monday morning just before he got in the van to head to Ceressa's Daycare & Preschool.

Noah would never make it inside.

Brooks told Local 10 News that she spoke with day care employees, who told her the other children in the van kept saying Noah had fallen asleep.

"As far as I know, Noah didn't go to breakfast. Noah didn't go to lunch. Noah didn't go to snack. Nobody looked for my grandbaby," Brooks said.

Brooks said her grandson's siblings and cousins are distraught and in a daze. Noah was the 10th grandchild.

"He was a very happy baby. He loved to play. He loved his sisters and brothers. He loved to eat -- just was a happy baby," Brooks said. "I want justice for my grandson, justice for my daughter. She didn't deserve this."

The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating Noah's death.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Noah's mother during her time of need.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.