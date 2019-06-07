1 dead, 1 injured after exchange of gunfire in Davie, police say

DAVIE, Fla. - One person is dead and another is injured after two men exchanged gunfire Friday afternoon in Davie, authorities said.

All lanes of Flamingo Road were shut down at Eighth Street after the incident involving two vehicles.

Police said one man in a utility truck was killed, while the other was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The surviving man has underwent surgery, authorities said.

Sky 10 was above the scene as various yellow tarps were seen covering portions of the roadway to preserve evidence since it was raining.

"Right off Flamingo Road, we have a very large crime scene. We see that the crime scene division is out here, a lot of uniformed officers, along with a lot of detectives canvassing the area. We do have many spent shell casings, along with a firearm that we're taking under consideration for evidence," Davie police Sgt. Mark Leone said.

Detectives spoke with witnesses at the scene and are investigating whether the incident was the result of road rage.

No other details about the shootout were immediately released.

