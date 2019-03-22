1 dead, 3 injured in collision on University Drive in Sunrise

SUNRISE, Fla. - A pickup truck and two cars collided early Friday in Sunrise, killing one person and injuring three others, police said.

The collision occurred shortly after midnight in the 2500 block of University Drive.

Officer Otishia Browning-Smith said two passengers in the truck were ejected and airlifted to a hospital.

She said one person in one of the cars was killed, and another person in another car was injured.

The injured victims were initially taken to Westside Regional Medical Center before being transferred to Broward Health Medical Center.

A view from Sky 10 showed the second car involved in the collision badly damaged and stopped on University Drive.

A view from Sky 10 showed the pickup truck partially on top of a white car. Another car was badly damaged nearby.

