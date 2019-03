BROWARD, Fla. - One person is dead and four others are injured following a crash on Davie Boulevard and Peters Road on Saturday, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said two patients were transported to Broward General with serious injuries, two more suffered minor injuries and were not hospitalized, while another was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation is underway.

