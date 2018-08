OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - One person died early Sunday after a crash on Interstate 95 in Oakland Park, authorities said.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes near the Commercial Boulevard exit, said Lt. Alvaro Feola, a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash briefly shut down several lanes, but they have since reopened, Feola said.

